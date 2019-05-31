Miami Job Corps Graduates are smiling all the way to Georgia

Recent MJCC graduates are all smiles as they leave the Miami Job Corps Center on May 20 for their next journey of starting their careers in Georgia. The four young men were all enrolled in the UBC’s (United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America) Carpentry Pre-Apprenticeship Program at the Miami Job Corps Center where they learned the trade from their wonderful instructors Ms. Aleyda Rodriguez and Mr. Luis Gonzalez.

Hired immediately upon MJCC completion by Blattner Energy, Inc., these four Union Members are working as Helper/Craft Apprentices installing solar panels in Georgia. Their starting rate of pay is $15/hour.

“The job requires a lot of team work and these graduates have what it takes to work together to get the job done. I saw that while they were in their trade. At MJCC they worked together and also served as leaders and mentors to newer students in their trade. I’m so proud of them” stated MJCC Center Director Mary Geoghegan.