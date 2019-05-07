Miami Seaquarium celebrating ‘Salute to Heroes’ Month with free admissions

In recognition of their service to our country and community, “Salute to Heroes” Month offers all veterans, police, fire, law enforcement, EMT personnel, military personnel and electric company workers free admission to Miami Seaquarium, now through Memorial Day, May 27.

A valid military, first responder or Power & Utility Worker photo ID is required and must be presented at the ticket counter. All accompanying family members — up to four guests — will receive 50 percent off admission.

In addition, the park will be offering 50 percent off animal encounter programs to all military and first responders and up to four of their guests. To book an animal encounter program, call 305-365-2501. A valid military or first responder photo ID is required and must be presented upon arrival on the day of the animal encounter program.

In addition, all military and first responder guests will be honored during one of the park’s show presentations.

U.S. veterans, retired and active military personnel must present military ID or proof of U.S. military service at Miami Seaquarium ticket booths to receive the complimentary admission. Miami Seaquarium will admit first responders, including sworn officers, civilian employees and support staff from all city and county fire and law enforcement organizations, plus the following: Florida Highway Patrol; Broward County Sheriff Office; District Attorney; correctional facilities (prisons); U.S. Marshals; ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms); the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); International Border Patrol; Immigration Naturalization Service (INS); Homeland Security which includes: International Border Patrol, Citizenship & Immigration, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Secret Service, FEMA,TSA; ambulance company EMTs; and reserve or volunteer fire, Florida Power & Light (FPL) and law enforcement members with valid ID.

For more information, visit miamiseaquarium.com.