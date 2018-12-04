Miami Short Film Festival concludes its 17th Year

The 17th edition of the Miami Short Film Festival took place Nov. 7-11 at its new home, the luxurious, state-of-the-art Silverspot Cinemas located in the heart of Downtown Miami.

This year’s week of screenings highlighted some of the best short films from around the world, and the festival also hosted several workshops and seminars, culminating in the awards ceremony and afterparty on Sunday evening.

Canadian shorts were at the center of this year’s festival, as they partnered with the Canadian General Consul of Miami for opening night programming.

Winners for this year’s festival included the Hi, I’m Dan (USA) for Best Short Short, and Sand (Netherlands) for Best Animated Short. Marguerite (Canada) won the award for Best Narrative Short and has been generating Oscar buzz throughout the festival circuit.

“Getting the opportunity to present my film Marguerite at The Miami Short Film Festival was a true gift,” said Canadian filmmaker Marianne Farley. “I was taken aback by the incredible quality of the lineup of films showcased and it felt like such an honor to be a part of it. It is an astounding festival put together by amazing people who care deeply about storytelling and film.

The Miami Short Film Festival is inclusive, loving, unpretentious and so much fun!”

Fauve, the critically acclaimed French-Canadian film that has also been generating Oscar buzz, won the festival’s Jury Award.

The festival drew a mixed crowd of local film enthusiasts and tourists looking for a new and different cultural experience. Overall, director and founder William Vela is very happy with the success of the festival at its new location.

“My goal with the festival is to always shine a light on the art of short filmmaking, and Downtown Miami was a great location to showcase the festival to both locals and tourists alike,” Vela said.

The festival will continue with its annual programming, which includes monthly screenings of short films, free open air events, and educational workshops.

Miami Short Film Festival would not be possible without the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, WOW MKTG, Starkwave Creative, Film Freeway, Withoutabox, Q Signature Mixers, Courtyard by Marriott, The Miami Sun Hotel, Body & Brain, and Silverspot Cinemas.

To learn more about the festival’s annual programming and events visit www.miamisff.com.