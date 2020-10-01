Shalala Applauds Grant Awards to Local Non-Profit, Be Strong International, Inc.

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it is awarding a grant of $749,000 to Be Strong International, Inc. for its “Marriage Matters” program:

“Be Strong International has worked tirelessly to install positive youth development practices and social-emotional learning to equip young people with the tools they need to make better decisions about relationships, money, work, and family life. I am pleased they are being recognized and receiving funding to continue the important work they do in our community.”

Be Strong International has educated over 200,000 teens and young adults with their student lesson plans focused on financial literacy, career and education success, and communication skills.