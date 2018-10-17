SLEEPING BEAUTY’S SLUMBER COMES TO LIFE IN EDM- INFLUENCED CONTEMPORARY BALLET PERFORMANCE IN MIAMI AND NEW YORK THIS DECEMBER

An Age-Old Fairytale Awakens with New Perspective at World Premiere in South Florida During Miami Art Week; Then Travels to New York’s Upper West Side Beacon Theatre

The world premiere of Sleeping Beauty Dreams, a contemporary art exploration of the age-old fable brought to life by Magic Reality Group, will debut at the Adrienne Arsht Center during Miami Art Week. The EDM-influenced performance explores one of the most iconic stories ever told, Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty,” and will showcase the first-ever fusion of live contemporary ballet dance with 3D digital avatars projected on-stage in real-time. The Miami showings of this story never told before takes place at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at Adrienne Arsht Center. The performance then visits New York City the following weekend at the Beacon Theatre.

The legend of Sleeping Beauty has been retold by masters since the 14th century, but no one has explored what the princess was dreaming while she slept for 100 years. Global prima ballerina, Diana Vishneva, performing as Princess Aurora and Marcelo Gomes, as Prince Peter are brought together in a fusion of dance, music, art, and revolutionary 3D digital technology never seen on stage before. Artists joining Vishneva and Gomes include Tobias Gremmler and Bart Hess, with music by famed EDM pioneers, NOISIA, a Dutch trio whose music is featured on Hollywood blockbusters and works with some of the world’s biggest artists including Skrillex and deadmau5.

Sleeping Beauty Dreams is an unprecedented fusion of contemporary dance with state-of-the-art, real-time avatar-mapping projection technology and electronic music for a multi-dimensional scenic experience. This emerging technology allows the constantly transforming avatars of Sleeping Beauty Dreams to seamlessly replicate the dancers’ movements live, adding a whole new dimension to the world of live performance.

Discover an interpretation of what happened during the princess’ 100-year slumber in Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center on December 7th and 8th at 8 p.m., tickets are available here. Likewise, the performance comes to New York at the Beacon Theatre on December 14th and 15th at 8 p.m. and tickets are available here.

