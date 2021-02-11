SMDCAC Presents an In-Person Performance from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami

After 11 months of closure, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is excited to take the first step to re-opening its doors with a socially distanced, outdoor performance from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami. The performance will take place on the Backyard Concert Lawn and Plaza on Saturday, February 20 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 per “pod,” which includes two seats. Seating will be limited to 180 guests.

For their highly anticipated return to the SMDCAC stage, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami presents a program reflective of both the emotional trials and tribulations of 2020 and an enduring optimism for a better 2021. Company premieres include “Castles in the Air” by Yanis Eric Pikieris, a contemporary tour de force originally created for film during pandemic lockdowns, Gerald Arpino’s “RUTH, Ricordi per Due,” the iconic choreographer’s statement on remembrance, love, and loss, and the powerful, high spirited “Adiemus” by Yanis Pikieris and David Palmer. The program also includes Ariel Rose “Esferas,” originally commissioned by DDTM for development through the company’s first SMDCAC lab theater

Salon performance in 2017.

In addition to the in-person performance, SMDCAC is hosting a FREE, virtual Dance Talk on Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. via the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s Facebook.

In preparation for audience arrival, the Center has taken numerous precautions to ensure the health and safety of its guests and employees. The following is list of measures being taken for a safe re-opening following the guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Miami-Dade County’s New Normal Guide:

Daily Covid-19 testing of the dancers and artistic staff leading up to and including day-of performance

performance

performance Patrons must wear a face mask or a protective face covering upon entering the premises and

within shared spaces. Face masks and coverings may be removed once seated at designated pod

Reduced audience capacity

Hand sanitizer stations located at all entryways and high traffic areas

Floor marking to assist in maintaining social distancing

Outdoor seating “pods” spaced beyond the minimum 6’ requirements

Staff training conducted in advance on CDC and Miami-Dade County Covid-19 related protocols and procedures

Enhanced cleaning procedures including disinfecting all high touch surfaces

Touchless faucets, soap dispensers, and paper towel dispensers have been installed where possible

Open lid garbage and recycle bins are in place

Temporary reduction or elimination of concessions

In the event that the performance should be canceled due to weather, it will be re-scheduled for

Sunday, February 21 at 4 p.m. If patrons have any questions regarding cancellation due to weather, they

should call the box office (786-573-5300) after 12:00 p.m. for the latest update.

In the event that the Center must cancel this event, the following options will be available to patrons:

Receive a refund

Exchange your ticket for a gift certificate

Exchange your ticket for an alternate show

About South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).