The Heart Institute at Palmetto General Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr. Antonio Laudito returns to South Florida

Hialeah, Fla (May 1, 2019) Dr. Antonio Laudito, MD, is appointed to the position of Medical Director of The Heart Institute at Palmetto General Hospital. Dr. Laudito is an award winning cardiothoracic surgeon. Throughout his career, Dr. Laudito has presented his research and findings relating to cardiothoracic medicine at national and international talks, and has published numerous papers on cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Laudito is fluent in Italian, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

“We are excited to have Dr. Laudito back in South Florida, where he completed his residency, as part of our Palmetto General Hospital family,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital. “I am confident that his training, expertise and experience, in tandem with the talent of our cardiac clinical team, will take our program to the next level.”

Dr. Laudito earned his medical degree from the University of Turin Medical School in Italy where he completed his residency in Cardiac Surgery. He transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City where he obtained his General Surgery Training. He then completed his Thoracic Surgery Training at University of Miami/Jackson Memorial and spent two years in Neonatal/Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Fellowship at the University of San Francisco (UCSF).

“It is a privilege for me to return to South Florida,” said Dr. Antonio Laudito, medical director of the Heart Institute at Palmetto General Hospital. “I believe that if you approach patients with your heart in your hands, they do not have hesitation to put their hearts in your hands.”

Along with the experience in the full spectrum of cardiothoracic surgery, Dr. Laudito is skilled in minimally invasive valves reconstructive surgery, bilateral mammary artery revascularization, minimally invasive atrial fibrillation ablation and transcatheter valve therapy. He is a member of the American Board of Surgery, American Board of Thoracic Surgery, Southern Thoracic Surgical Association, Society of Thoracic Surgery, European Association of Cardiothoracic Surgery, reviewer for the Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine, Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the Heart Valve Society. In 2014, Dr. Laudito was selected, among doctors in the Duluth/Superior Magazine (Northern Minnesota/Northern Wisconsin), as a Top Cardiac Surgeon in the area.

About Palmetto General Hospital

Palmetto General Hospital is a 368 bed acute-care hospital located at 2001 West 68th Street in Hialeah, Florida. The hospital is part of Tenet Healthcare’s Miami-Dade Group and has been serving the medical and healthcare needs of the Hialeah community for more than 45 years.

Palmetto General Hospital offers a broad range of services including: adult and pediatric emergency care, maternity, mental health, hyperbaric, wound care, sleep disorders center, a cardiac and vascular program that includes both medical and range of surgical services as well as a bariatric program, surgical oncology and the hospital is also a Joint Commission Accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Palmetto General Hospital has consistently won achievement awards with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program. Palmetto General Hospital is a recipient of the American Heart Association (AHA) American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target Stroke. Palmetto General Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Program has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and a Bariatric Center of Excellence. American College of Surgeons (ACS). Palmetto General Hospital, recently named one of the nation’s Top Performers on Key Quality Measures by the Joint Commission, which is the oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency. To learn more about Palmetto General Hospital, please visit www.palmettogeneral.com or call 1-800-522-5292.