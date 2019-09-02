Women of AT&T Florida awards scholarships to 10 SF students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ten students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties are among 15 statewide to receive scholarships from the Florida chapter of Women of AT&T (WOA-FL). The recipients were chosen based on their GPA and extracurricular activities. The scholarships range from $1,000 to $250.

The scholarship recipients include:

Natalie Aboud of Hialeah, a freshman at Florida International University who plans to major in Accounting and Finance;

Nia Symone Sweet of Hialeah, a sophomore at Loyola University Chicago majoring in Global and International Studies;

Daniel Torrejon of Miami, a freshman at University of Florida who plans to major in Biochemical Engineering;

Diego Torrejon of Miami, a junior at Syracuse University majoring in Biochemistry;

Tanvi Bafna of Miramar, a junior at University of Miami majoring in Biology;

India Johnson of North Lauderdale, a junior at Dillard University majoring in Film;

Barrington McFarlane of Parkland, a junior at Florida State University majoring in both History and Economics;

Alyssa Singh of Coral Springs, a sophomore at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in Resort and Hospitality Management;

Jacob Snider of Plantation, a senior at the University of Florida majoring in both Finance and Economics, and

Ashley Urquhart of Miramar, a freshman of University of Florida who plans to major in Game Design.

Women of AT&T is an AT&T Employee Group that supports personal and professional development for its members and community involvement. WOA-FL holds several activities throughout the year to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Florida chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships this year. Any Florida high school senior or full-time college student sponsored by a member of WOA-FL is eligible to apply for a Women of AT&T scholarship.