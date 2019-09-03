Youfit Health Clubs joins with GMCC for opening of new Miami-Flagler gym

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Upon a backdrop of several hundred new Youfit members and friends enjoying complementary workouts inside, the health club’s management team joined with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) on Aug. 19 to celebrate the company’s grand-opening of its newest location in the Flagler Park Plaza at 8311 W. Flagler St.

The 35,000-square-foot Miami-Flager Youfit Health Club actually had its soft opening on July 22 and has since become one of the plaza’s busiest tenants. A festive ribbon-cutting ceremony culminated a full day of free workouts for the general public, as well as complimentary group classes in the new YouGX Classroom.

“With multiple locations in the area, Youfit provides the convenience of accessing your favorite gym anytime and anywhere in the metropolitan area,” said general manager Adelina Salvador who had just one day earlier celebrated her five-year anniversary with Youfit Health Clubs.

Excited about opening this latest location in the Miami area, the company’s 38th location in the South Florida area, she also said, “It is our hope is that we can continue to grow and help the residents in this area — and all across Miami — be the best versions of themselves.”

GMCC president and CEO Alfred Sanchez shared his pleasure with the health club’s continued partnership with the chamber during this exciting period of growth for the organization.

“Since joining the Greater Miami Chamber earlier this year, we see Youfit emerging as one of the ‘healthiest’ members in our community. On behalf of the entire chamber, I look forward to working together for the well-being of the residents of our community, long into the future,” he said.

Anyone looking to live and feel better was able to take advantage of a limited-time offer to pay nothing at the Youfit Miami-Flagler location for 30 days after the club opened in July.

“Whether you’re a gym enthusiast or just getting started on your fitness journey, our top-notch workout equipment is sure to cover all you’re looking for,” Salvador said.

“Even if you’re coming by for some ‘you-time’ on the massage beds in the YouRecover area, taking it to the next level in our cardio cinema, or trying out a new YouGX group fitness class like Zumba or Cycle, every visit is a victory,” she added. Salvador noted that members who come in with kids don’t have to worry about getting a babysitter while they work out because this new location is equipped with on-site child care for children ages 1-12.

During the pre-sale activation at the Miami-Flager location, guests were invited to enjoy a free fitness assessment on the state-of-the art Fit 3D scanner. The Fit 3D serves as a high-tech tool that helps identify an individual’s wellness starting point, set achievable goals, and track their success over time.

“Unlike a chart or simple look in the mirror, a scan allows you to see yourself in a new way — and get useful data based on your body’s unique features and needs,” Salvador said.

New members have two affordable membership options from whuch to choose:

• Youfit’s standard membership offers unlimited access to one preferred club; and

• Lime Card membership gives members the ultimate VIP treatment, including access to all 110+ Youfit locations, unlimited guest privileges, half-price drinks, and more.

Every Youfit membership includes a free fitness assessment with a certified YouCoach personal trainer, so they can start their health and wellness journey on the right foot.

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month.

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find the nearest Youfit location, visit youfit.com.