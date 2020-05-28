ZenMotel Inn keeps the lights on for ‘Essential Lodgers’ during city emergency

MIAMI, April 27, 2020 – At a time when tight restrictions have been placed on the hotel industry, “Essential Lodgers” are finding a haven at ZenMotel on Miami’s Upper East Side, at 575 NE 61 St., Miami, FL 33137.

Instead of catering to international tourists, the quaint eight-room hotel is now open only to first responders, healthcare professionals, government reps, and other workers integral to the local coronavirus emergency-response.

In accordance with Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 09-20, issued on March 21 to help curb the spread of the highly contagious virus, hotels are not allowed to accept new reservations for persons other than “Essential Lodgers.”

“Our quaint, little hotel has long been popular among mostly international travelers looking for tasteful accommodations in one of Miami’s best known neighborhoods,” says Sheldon Klein, ZenMotel Inn property owner and operator. And then the public emergency hit, and quickly changed the entire face of the local hotel and hospitality industry.

“Thankfully though, we are able to keep the doors open to provide accommodations for the front-line workers in the fight again COVID-19 – and we’re proud to be able to do our part.”

Klein noted that because each room is self-contained with a fully equipped kitchenette, WiFi, and washer-dryer on premises, ZenInn Hotel has emerged as an ideal place to stay at this time. Its location near major thoroughfares, and dozens of take-out restaurants and supermarkets within walking distance, is also a major draw.

Fortunately, the hotel is also allowed to be open to local “displaced residents” seeking transitional housing – an exception to the new rule that came in especially handy for one Miami native forced to quickly return home from California recently.

With nowhere to go, Denzel Moultry says it was essential that he find a safe place where he could ride out the coronavirus virus storm. ZenMotel Inn was in the right location and at the right price, for a 26-year-old with limited funds.

With big plans and aspirations, three months ago, Moultry packed up and moved away from home for the first time in his life. But just six weeks into his new dream job in San Francisco, the economy went into a tailspin and then he was released.

In his sudden state of unemployment 3,000 miles away from his family and friends in Florida, Moultry was forced to regroup, re-pack his belongings, and hop the next nonstop to Miami.

“I had to make the right decision,” said Moultry. “I mean, it really was a big disappointment, but Miami is where I need to be right now.”

Doing the responsible thing, the idea of moving right back in with former roommates or family members was out of the question, having just travelled cross-country during the pandemic. So he looked into places to stay within walking distance of his former residence off Northeast Biscayne Boulevard – close to where his car and other belongings are stored.

ZenMotel Inn was right there, open for essential lodgers, and just right for what he needed it to be – a short-term home away from home.

“So now, even though I am all alone, I’ve really got all the comforts of home here,” said Moultry. ”And it’s beautiful, too, because there are little Zen touches everywhere. I am surrounded by Buddha statues, nice artwork, and even special Buddha pillows. I also have a fridge, microwave, plates, and silverware.”

He thinks of it his own personal nirvana. It’s a peaceful and perfect environment where he can focus on his online job search, make calls, and, as he says, “Ride this thing out while I’ve still got some money in the bank!”

About ZenMotel Inn

ZenMotel Inn takes hygiene and cleanliness very seriously, and is focused on the safety of its guests and associates. Heightened safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19 – including professional treatment of each room by Enviro-Master to mitigate risks. The minimum age for all guests is 21, pets are allowed upon request, and on-street parking is available.

ZenMotel Inn is located at 575 NE 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137. For reservations visit www.zenmotelinn.com. For information, call 954-763-2000 or send an e-mail to hello@rocketstay.com.