An Eye for AI: Gianni D’Alerta, Co-Founder of Purple Horizons

🧠 On this episode of An Eye for AI, hosted by Carlos Ribero, we welcome Gianni D’Alerta, co-founder of Purple Horizons, for an engaging conversation on becoming an AI power user, the fast-moving world of emerging tech, and how businesses can actually put AI to work. Together, they explore everything from vibe coding and 3D-printed inventions to why knowing your own processes matters more than the latest tool.

Every day is our new horizon and something interesting that’s happening.

The first step really has nothing to do with AI. The first step is knowing your processes

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Going from a 386 computer and the dot-com boom to AI

– Vibe coding and building tools without writing code

– Build-a-thons that take 90 minutes instead of 24 hours

– Where businesses get AI right and where they get it wrong

– Disclosing AI agents and why humans still close the deal

– Tech Tuesday in South Miami

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more innovators and entrepreneurs shaping Miami’s tech community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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