Be Kind to Everyone, You Never Know What a Family Is Going Through | Miami Autism Dad

Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Karla C. Richey, Founder and Publisher of Miami Kids Magazine, about how time in the NICU with her second daughter changed what she thought a family magazine could be. Today Miami Kids Magazine reaches Miami families through print, digital, newsletters, social media, community events and an app, with a Special Assistance Guide pointing parents toward doctors, schools, programs and organizations after a diagnosis. Karla also serves as Treasurer of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Her message: be kind to everyone, because you never really know what another family is going through.

The smile can make big. Big steps on someone’s life.

You belong here. Everybody belong. Nobody should be left out.

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👉 And if you’re a special-needs family weighing a move, selling an inherited home, or planning for the next 30 years, that’s my work as a Real Estate Professional here in Miami-Dade. I’m uniquely qualified to help. Call or text me directly: 305.401.6224

Connect with Karla at Miami Kids Magazine: https://www.miamikidsmagazine.com

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Founding Miami Kids Magazine and its 10-year journey

– The Special Assistance Guide and virtual expo

– The You Belong Here inclusion mural at Douglas Park

– Working with the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind

– Parents who see a gap and start organizations

– Free, inclusive family events across Miami

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more families and community leaders shaping a more inclusive Miami.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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