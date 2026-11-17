💼 On this episode of Get Your Life, hosted by Dr. Carolyn Edwards, we welcome Andre’ Coakley Coakley, president of Credit360 Credit Repair, for an engaging conversation on how credit scores work, why they shape the interest rates we pay, and how to rebuild after life’s financial hiccups. Together, they break credit down into everyday, relatable terms — comparing lenders to relationships and reminding us that credit is a safety net, not a shopping tool.

So your credit score is how good you look. Your credit profile is how healthy you are.

If you’re asking for credit at the time you need it, it’s too late.

💳 In this episode, we discuss:

– What a credit score really measures

– Credit score vs. credit profile

– Using credit for real emergencies

– Getting pre-approved before the dealership

– Balance transfers vs. debt consolidation

– Three steps to a healthier credit profile

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more voices helping our community get their lives on track.

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