Gloria’s Gab LIVE: Cary Lorie, Founder of Breasties

🌸 On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE, hosted by Gloria Burns, we welcome Cary Lorie, founder of the nonprofit Breasties, for an engaging conversation on surviving breast cancer, building community support, and caring for the families who walk the journey too. Together, they explore how a diagnosis at 37 became the spark for a safe space where survivors and their loved ones never have to feel alone.

I wanted to create a space that people don’t have to feel that way, that they can walk in, feel good, and know that there’s other people that went through exactly the same thing

The family members go through it too, believe it or not, or worse, because they’re trying not to hide it. They’re trying to be strong for you, and they go through it.

💗 In this episode, we discuss:

– Cary Lorie’s breast cancer diagnosis at 37

– The journey through surgery, chemo and recovery

– Launching the nonprofit Breasties

– Support for survivors and their families

– The first breast cancer walk in Doral

– How the community can help fund the new center

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community changemakers making a difference across Miami-Dade.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com