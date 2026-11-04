Gloria’s Gab LIVE: Christina Llado, Cognitive Care Zone of IBCCES

🌴 On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE, hosted by Gloria Burns, we welcome Christina Llado of IBCCES and the newly launched Cognitive Care Zone, for an engaging conversation on neurodiversity, cognitive care, and building a more inclusive Miami-Dade. Together, they explore how businesses, schools and cities can become certified to better support people with autism, dementia, ADHD and other cognitive differences.

So there’s 12 of them. We have autism, Alzheimer’s, traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, ADHD, you name it, and it’s there.

There’s so much work to be done. And so for me, it’s that is, you know, my main driver and really changing Miami-Dade and making the difference.

🧠 In this episode, we discuss:

– Launching the Cognitive Care Zone in South Florida

– How IBCCES certifies schools, hotels and cities

– Christina’s path from Montessori educator to neurodiversity advocate

– The friendly spaces map connecting neurodivergent job seekers and businesses

– Partnerships across Miami-Dade’s municipalities

– The return on investment of becoming a certified autism center

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders making a positive impact across Miami-Dade.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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