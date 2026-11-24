🎙️ On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE, hosted by Gloria Burns, we welcome Josephine Phoenix, a performer and singer-songwriter, and Alexandria Guillen, Arts and Culture Chair and Membership Chair of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, for an engaging conversation on bringing live music back to Coral Gables, local artists, and giving back to the community. Together, they preview a December 3rd music event “Jazzaphine” during Art Week featuring a live jazz band, local women artists painting, and a holiday bazaar — all benefiting the club’s community programs.

It is our livelihood. It is how we breathe, how we communicate, and how we love each other.

But the music series is all about bringing music back to Coral Gables. Live music.

🎨 In this episode, we discuss:

– Bringing Live Music Back to Coral Gables

– The Coral Gables Woman’s Club Music Series

– Josephine Phoenix and Her Big Band, Jazzaphine

– Supporting the Club’s 80-Year-Old Dental Clinic

– Art Week, Local Artists and a Holiday Bazaar

– The Historic Coral Gables Woman’s Club Venue

Don’t miss this delightful conversation, complete with a live musical sneak peek, and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the artists and community leaders shaping Coral Gables.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com