🌴 On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE, hosted by Gloria Burns, we welcome Mileyka Burgos-Flores, Founder and CEO of the Allapattah Collaborative CDC, for an engaging conversation on preventing displacement, supporting micro businesses, and preserving the charm of Allapattah. Together, they explore how a community that built itself from the ashes after the McDuffie riots is working to own land, keep families in place, and protect the Little Santo Domingo commercial corridor.

we build this from, from the ashes. And there’s no way that we’re going to build this from the ashes. And now we’re going to get kicked out, we got to do something.

We want a Miami for everyone. And Alaparra is one of those last frontiers where people can actually live and where you can still find that Miami flavor.

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Building the Allapattah Collaborative CDC

– Bringing over $7 million to micro businesses

– Business succession planning for family-owned shops

– Allapattah 3010 and community ownership of land

– The hidden history of Little Santo Domingo

– Give Miami Day and the Festival del Platano

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping Miami’s neighborhoods.

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