Gloria’s Gab LIVE: Victoria L. Hopta, CFRE PR Strategist and Chapman Partnership Honoree

🌴 On this episode of Gloria’s Gab LIVE, hosted by Gloria Burns, we welcome Vicky, a longtime PR strategist and this year’s National Philanthropy Day Award honoree, for an engaging conversation on philanthropy, community building, and the work of Chapman Partnership. Together they explore how a holistic, trauma-informed approach is helping Miami-Dade families and individuals get back on their feet — one story at a time.

if you’re really going to solve homelessness, you need to solve it with our children

it really has taught us to serve, not save individuals

💜 In this episode, we discuss:

– Chapman Partnership’s holistic approach to homelessness

– Upskills, reskills training and the CP Works bridge-to-housing model

– Programming for children, from Head Start to summer camp

– Trauma-informed care and the Bezos grant

– Spotlight Miami and collective giving

– National Philanthropy Day and Give Miami Day

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the community leaders and changemakers shaping Miami-Dade.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com