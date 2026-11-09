Grant Miller Here: Arbie J. Nickerson & Tanisha Johnbaptiste | American Music Initiative and Leadership Miami

🎙️ On this episode of Grant Miller Here, hosted by Grant Miller, we welcome Arbie J. Nickerson, founder of the American Music Initiative, and Tanisha Johnbaptiste, team lead for Tap Into Miami with Leadership Miami, for an engaging conversation on free music education, youth empowerment, and giving back to the community. Together, they explore how music is changing the lives of 70 students at Charles Drew K-8 Center in Liberty City.

every child deserves access to free music education, no matter the zip code

The reason why we’re so successful is because we understand communities are people. And if we want a brighter future, we have to build the leaders of that future.

🎵 In this episode, we discuss:

– Free Music Education for Every Child

– The American Music Initiative’s Second School Year

– Leadership Miami and the Greater Miami Chamber

– Building Confidence Through Music

– Serving 70 Students at Charles Drew K-8 Center

– This Friday’s Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the community leaders shaping Miami-Dade County.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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