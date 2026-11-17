🌴 On this episode of Grant Miller Here, hosted by Grant Miller, we welcome the PACE Spartans from PACE High School’s Media Productions class, for an engaging conversation on career dreams, favorite teachers, and finding your path. Together, they explore how students can change their minds, chase their goals, and remember the mentors who shaped them along the way.

Listen, the world is all yours, and just remember, you can make changes all the time. I’m 70 years old. I change my mind all the time.

So you’re going to remember when you get old. How important your teachers were.

🎓 In this episode, we discuss:

– Career dreams in sports journalism, nursing, and marine biology

– The teachers who shaped these students

– Favorite athletes and the work behind greatness

– Choosing a college and keeping your options open

– How the media landscape keeps changing

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the young people shaping Miami’s future.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com