🎙️ En este episodio de Lo Que Callan Los Hombres, presentado por Carlos Anaya, recibimos a Eliott Rodriguez, periodista de más de cuatro décadas y recién candidato al Congreso, para una conversación honesta sobre identidad, paternidad y el precio de una carrera pública. Juntos exploran lo que significa comenzar una nueva etapa cuando muchos esperan que uno ya tenga todas las respuestas.

Y siempre he dicho que el sueño americano se escribe con ñ. Ñ de fuerza, de echar hacia adelante.

Nosotros los hombres, desde niño, vemos que nuestros papás, en muchos casos los papás latinos, que no son vulnerables, no hablan… Y eso tiene que cambiar.

💼 En este episodio, conversamos sobre:

– De periodista a candidato al Congreso

– El apoyo de la comunidad hispana

– Lo que callan los hombres y la vulnerabilidad

– La paternidad y la vida rodeado de seis hijas

– Democracia, tolerancia y respeto a las diferencias

– El sueño americano y su visita a Cuba

No te pierdas esta conversación profunda y mantente atento a futuros episodios con más voces que marcan nuestra comunidad.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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