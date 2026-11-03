Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Nick Silverio, Founder of Save Haven for Newborns

🌴 In this episode of Lo Que Callan Los Hombres, hosted by Carlos Anaya, we welcome Nick Silverio, founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns, for a powerful conversation about infant abandonment, paternal responsibility, and the importance of showing up when a life depends on it. Together, they explore how a personal tragedy became a mission that has protected more than 400 babies over the past 25 years.

We’re going to save babies from being abandoned.

It’s a life and you’re responsible for that.

💞 In this episode, we discuss:

The founding of A Safe Haven for Newborns following a personal loss

Infant abandonment and the silence surrounding it

A man’s responsibility before and after the birth of a child

The 24/7 helpline available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole

Stories of mothers who found support and hope

The epidemic of fatherless men and the lack of guidance

Don’t miss this inspiring conversation, and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more men who are making a difference in our community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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