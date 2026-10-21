Lo Que Callan Los Hombres: Osman Gabriel Flores, Presentador y Figura Pública

🎙️ En este episodio de Lo Que Callan Los Hombres, conducido por Carlos Anaya, recibimos a Osman Gabriel Flores, periodista y presentador nicaragüense, para una conversación profunda sobre el exilio, la reinvención y la fe. Juntos exploran cómo un viaje de trabajo a Miami cambió por completo su vida y lo obligó a empezar de cero lejos de su familia y de su país.

Entonces, durante estos tres años, todas las crisis que he pasado las he vivido en silencio.

El Osman de la televisión es el mismo Osman que van a ver en cualquier parte de sus vidas.

💬 En este episodio conversamos sobre:

– El día en que no pudo regresar a Nicaragua

– Empezar de cero en Estados Unidos

– El dolor que se vive en silencio

– La fe y los consejos de su madre

– Sus inicios cubriendo espectáculos en Nicaragua

– Vulnerabilidad, humildad y reinvención

No se pierda esta conversación íntima y manténgase atento a futuros episodios con más hombres que se atreven a hablar de lo que muchos callan.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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