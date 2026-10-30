Localized Miami: Grant Miller, Publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers

🌴 On this episode of Localized Miami, hosted by Robert Ruano, we welcome Grant Miller, publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, for an engaging conversation on the state of local media, the changing face of Miami-Dade, and the local issues on the November ballot. Together, they explore why local news still matters after 44 years in the business and how growth, affordability, and good government are reshaping South Florida.

The political party I belong to is good government. I don’t care what party you belong to.

Local media is doing fine. Whether it’s radio, TV, podcasts, local media, people want to know about local stuff.

🗞️ In this episode, we discuss:

– 44 Years in Local Media

– Keeping a Pulse on 11 Neighborhood Papers

– How Miami-Dade Has Changed

– Affordability and the Housing Crisis

– Amendment 3 and Its Impact on Cities

– Local Races and Good Government

Don’t miss this candid conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people and ideas shaping our Miami-Dade community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com