Miamees On Fire: Francisco Alvarado & Katherine Kallergis, Investigative Journalists

🎙️ On this episode of Miamees On Fire, hosted by Oscar Musibay, we welcome Francisco Alvarado and Katherine Kallergis, two of Miami’s veteran investigative journalists who have covered real estate for The Real Deal and other publications, for an engaging conversation on journalism, the shifting Miami real estate market, and holding the powerful accountable. Together, they explore how deep sourcing and public records power the kind of reporting that keeps a community informed.

It’s the victims who who had the bravery to come forward and do that.

your competition is everywhere

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Careers Covering Miami Real Estate

– How the Local Journalism Landscape Has Changed

– The Shifting Real Estate Market and Affordability Gap

– Amendment 3 and Its Impact on County Services

– Breaking the Alexander Brothers Investigation

– The Craft of Sourcing and Investigative Reporting

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people shaping Miami’s community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com