🌴 On this episode of Miamees On Fire, hosted by Oscar Musibay, we welcome Michael Miller, Publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, for an engaging conversation on prostate cancer, marriage, and the silence men keep. Michael opens up about his new memoir, What Comes After Survival, and why he believes men need to start talking honestly about their health and their relationships.

This is pretty close to the best thing I’ve ever done.

one of the things I found out is men don’t want to talk about their prostate at all

🧠 In this episode, we discuss:

– The memoir What Comes After Survival

– Why men stay silent about prostate cancer

– The importance of a PSA test

– Marriage, vulnerability, and tough conversations

– Building men’s support groups

– Growing closer with his brother Grant Miller

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people shaping our South Florida community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com