Miamees On Fire: Peter Zalewski & Oscar Musibay on the South Florida Condo Cliff

🌴 On this episode of Miamees On Fire, hosted by Peter Zalewski and Oscar Musibay, the two dig into what happened across South Florida’s condo market during the summer buying season — and what it signals for the winter ahead. Recording just after the midterm election, they walk through the data on prices, interest rates, maintenance fees and why this is shaping up to be a buyer’s market.

Miami lives on real estate. It always has. It’s the place where people bring their dreams, and some of them come here to die.

When interest rates go up, housing goes down. When interest rates come down, housing goes up.

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– The South Florida condo cliff index

– How interest rates and the 10-year Treasury move housing

– Rising maintenance fees and post-Surfside reserve requirements

– The 1% rule for valuing condos

– Why it’s a buyer’s market with 10 to 12 months of supply

– Vintage vs. new condos across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach

Don’t miss this candid, data-driven conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the voices shaping South Florida real estate.

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