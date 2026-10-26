Miamees On Fire: The State of the Miami-Dade Office Market

🏢 On this episode of Miamees On Fire, hosted by Peter Zalewski and Oscar Musibay, the duo tackle the state of the Miami-Dade office market — asking whether office buildings are truly back five years after the pandemic sent everyone home. Together they weigh reality against hyperbole, digging into vacancy numbers, Class A rents, interest rates and the submarkets shaping where companies choose to lease.

So the office market is very vibrant, you know, a lot of activity in the market.

I think the office market is like that lukewarm Garcia sausage

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Miami-Dade office vacancy and the return to the office

– Class A markets: Brickell, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and Aventura

– The downtown core versus Brickell’s record-high rents

– How interest rates and the election are slowing deals

– Edgewater, the Design District and Little Haiti

– The rise of medical and med spa space

Don’t miss this lively, no-sugarcoating conversation and stay tuned for future episodes grading reality versus hyperbole across Miami-Dade real estate.

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