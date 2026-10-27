Miami-Dade Solid Waste Podcast: Nick, Resilience Division Director | Zero Waste Master Plan

🌴 On this episode of Miami-Dade Solid Waste Podcast, hosted by Frank Calderon, we welcome Nick, Resilience Division Director for the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management, for an engaging conversation on the new Zero Waste Master Plan, recycling, and composting. Together, they explore what “zero waste” really means — rethinking waste as a resource — and the short-, medium- and long-term projects already underway across Miami-Dade County.

waste isn’t waste until you waste it

So Zero Waste basically means maybe we need to rethink waste as a resource

♻️ In this episode, we discuss:

– What Zero Waste Really Means

– New Items Added to the Recycling Program

– The Fertile Earth Composting Pilot

– On-Demand Home Composting Workshops

– Free Larger and Second Recycling Carts

– Repair Events and Local Markets for Waste

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people shaping a cleaner, more resilient Miami-Dade County.

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