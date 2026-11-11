Miami-Dade Solid Waste Podcast: Robert Vargas, Division Chief of Public Information and Outreach

🌴 On this episode of Miami-Dade Solid Waste Podcast, hosted by Frank Calderon, we welcome Robert Vargas, Division Chief of the Public Information and Outreach Division at the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management, for an engaging conversation on holiday recycling, used oil and home chemical disposal, and smarter, more efficient county services. Together, they walk residents through what’s new this season — from a request-based Christmas tree pickup to a special swap-and-shred event in Kendall.

this whole zero waste master plan where we’re looking at different ways to divert waste

there’s a thing called wishful recycling where people wish… that they can recycle everything that they see

♻️ In this episode, we discuss:

– The New Request-Based Christmas Tree Recycling Program

– Free Used Oil and Home Chemical Drop-Off

– The ChemAgain Real-Time Dashboard

– Home Chemical Mobile Events and the Kendall Swap & Shred

– Thanksgiving Recycling Do’s and Don’ts

– Holiday Garbage and Recycling Collection Schedules

Don’t miss this helpful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the county experts keeping Miami-Dade neighborhoods clean and green.

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