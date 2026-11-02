Michael Miller Meets Katy Marrero, Founder of Kreative Kids Therapy

🌴 On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, hosted by Michael Miller, we welcome Katy Marrero, speech-language pathologist and founder of Kreative Kids Therapy, for an engaging conversation on early intervention, parenting through challenges, and supporting children on the spectrum. Together, they explore how Katy’s own journey as a mother of preterm triplets shaped the compassionate, individualized care she now brings to families.

I always say, I sat in your chair. I walked in your shoes.

If you lose hope, your child does not succeed, does not progress. So you can’t lose hope.

🧠 In this episode, we discuss:

– From Teacher to Speech-Language Pathologist

– Raising Preterm Triplets and the NICU Journey

– The Power of Early Intervention

– Supporting Children on the Autism Spectrum

– Meeting Families With Lived Experience

– Hope, Resources and Giving Back to the Community

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more inspiring community leaders shaping Miami’s families.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com