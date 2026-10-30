Mommy’s Sips & Tips: Carolina Duran | Breast Cancer, Resilience & Reinvention

🌴 On this episode of Mommy’s Sips & Tips, hosted by Karen Vassell, we welcome Carolina Duran for an honest and heartfelt conversation on breast cancer, resilience, and reinvention. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Carolina shares her diagnosis story, how faith and community carried her through chemo, and how facing her mortality gave her the courage to finally take a chance on herself.

I can’t call cancer a gift yet, but it brought many gifts. And one of them was giving me the courage to take a chance on myself.

There’s no going back to normal after. And to start, you have to start grieving yourself.

🎀 In this episode, we discuss:

– Listening to your body and reading your mammogram risk factors

– Letting go of control and accepting help

– Faith, family, and the power of community

– Taking a chance on yourself and starting a business

– Loving yourself again after life knocks you down

Don’t miss this moving and empowering conversation, and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more inspiring women sharing the stories that shape our community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com