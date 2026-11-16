🎙️ On this episode of South Florida’s Comedy Calendar, hosted by Art Roche, it’s a solo rundown of the week’s best live comedy across South Florida — from neighborhood rooms to the Miami Improv. Art makes the case for getting out and supporting live comedy before the end of the year, with a lineup of shows you won’t want to miss.

Support live comedy. Come to a comedy show.

to be able to feature on a show with Larry Dog and Kyle Grooms, for me, that is definitely bucket list stuff

🎤 In this episode, we discuss:

– Pelican Hat Boys at Churchill’s Pub in Little Haiti

– Malcolm McFly’s Pop the Balloon at Blackbird Ordinary

– Featuring with Larry Dog and Kyle Grooms in Fort Lauderdale

– Eric Andre’s sold-out weekend at the Miami Improv

– Pop the Balloon and RBL coming to the Miami Improv

– Supporting and growing South Florida comedy

Don’t miss this week’s rundown and stay tuned for future episodes spotlighting the comedians and shows shaping South Florida’s comedy scene.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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