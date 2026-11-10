South Florida’s Comedy Calendar: Cindy-Ann Boisson, the Red Woman

🎙️ On this episode of South Florida’s Comedy Calendar, hosted by Art Roche, we welcome Cindy-Ann Boisson — comedian, actress, and the “Red Woman” herself — for an engaging conversation on identity, resilience, and building a comedy scene in South Florida. Together they explore what it means to be a multi-hyphenated artist, from hosting the Fort Lauderdale International Short Film Festival to headlining her own show in support of cancer survivors.

Comedy gave me a new lease on life.

A red woman is really a character trait and something that I identify with as a Trinidadian.

🎭 In this episode, we discuss:

– Hosting the Fort Lauderdale International Short Film Festival

– The meaning behind the Red Woman Tour

– Cindy-Ann’s health journey and comedy

– Performing comedy in multiple languages

– Comedic characters versus comics

– The week ahead in South Florida comedy

Don’t miss this heartfelt and hilarious conversation, and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the comedians shaping South Florida’s comedy scene.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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