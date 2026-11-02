South Florida’s Comedy Calendar: Malcolm Mcfly, Comedian & Show Producer

🎙️ On this episode of South Florida’s Comedy Calendar, hosted by Art Roche, we welcome Malcolm Mcfly, comedian and show producer, for an engaging conversation on the South Florida comedy scene, the business of moving tickets, and building a real fan base. Together they break down a packed week of upcoming shows and what it really takes to turn a laugh into a living.

I’m not from Miami so I’m like all right I ain’t got no family I ain’t got no friends here I gotta go out there and build a real fucking fan base

at the high level everybody’s funny… it’s can you do the other little things, move tickets

🎤 In this episode, we discuss:

– Pop the Balloon Dating Comedy Show at the Miami Improv

– Ghetto Improv 2 in Pompano Beach

– Building a real fan base instead of relying on friends

– The business side of comedy and moving tickets

– Touring markets from Houston to LA, New York and Miami

– Elevating and investing in the local comedy community

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the comedians and creatives shaping South Florida’s comedy scene.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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