🌴 En este episodio de Strive 305 Español, conducido por Yamilet Rivas, recibimos a Marian Cuello, fundadora de IDG Lux, para una conversación cercana sobre emprendimiento femenino, bienestar íntimo y el poder de reconectar con una misma. Con 20 años de experiencia en la industria de belleza y fragancias, Marian Cuello comparte cómo transformó un nicho lleno de tabúes en una experiencia de lujo, cuidado y educación.

Aquí todo fue diseñado con un propósito específico de que te sientas orgulloso de lo que estás comprando.

Cuando tú aprendes a vivir tu sexualidad contigo misma, entonces tú te mueves hacia afuera.

💼 En este episodio hablamos de:

– El nacimiento de IDG Lux y su filosofía de lujo

– Romper el tabú en torno al intimate wellness

– La historia personal detrás del emprendimiento

– Feminidad, autoconocimiento y maternidad

– Educar a mujeres y hombres a comunicarse sin pena

– El sueño de llevar la marca a tiendas y boutiques

No te pierdas esta valiente y reveladora conversación, y mantente atento a los próximos episodios con más emprendedoras que están transformando nuestra comunidad hispana en Miami-Dade.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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