The Balance: Norman C. Powell, Esq | The ABCs of Title

🏡 On this episode of The Balance, hosted by Andreana Jackson, we welcome Norman C. Powell, Esq, a Miami real estate attorney with over 25 years of experience, for an engaging conversation on title insurance, choosing the right closing agent, and protecting your real estate investment. Together, they explore why homeownership remains the American dream — and how the right professionals keep it from turning into a nightmare.

With real estate, it’s almost like a latent virus. It just sits there.

As I always tell folks, if things are relatively equal, why not go with more protection?

🔑 In this episode, we discuss:

– The ABCs of Title

– Why Title Insurance Matters

– Attorney vs. Non-Attorney Title Companies

– Real-Life Title Nightmares and Reoccupancy Certificates

– Protecting Yourself From Wire Fraud and Deed Theft

– Choosing a Great Inspector

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more local experts helping Miami residents find their balance.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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