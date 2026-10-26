The BeStrong Intl. Show: Santra Denis, Darius V. Daughtry & Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott | Give Miami Day

🌴 On this episode of The BeStrong Intl. Show, hosted by Michelle Shirley, we welcome Santra Denis, Executive Director of Miami Workers Center, Darius V. Daughtry, Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Art Prevails, and Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of South Miami Children’s Clinic, for an engaging conversation on the Saltwater Fellowship, community building, and Give Miami Day. Together, they reflect on their two years as fellows and why supporting Black-led organizations matters now more than ever.

I believe in my heart that poor people deserve nice things.

We have learned to make beauty and brilliance out of bushels.

💜 In this episode, we discuss:

– The Saltwater Fellowship Experience

– Give Miami Day on November 19th

– Investing in Black-Led Nonprofits

– Food Insecurity and Community Healthcare

– Literacy, the Arts and the Our Voices Festival

– Building Community and Belonging in Miami

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping Miami for the good.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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