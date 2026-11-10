The Community Voice: Dr. Yianni Vassiliou, Chancellor of Albizu University

🌴 On this episode of The Community Voice, hosted by Fara Sax, we welcome Dr. Yianni Vassiliou, Chancellor of Albizu University, for an engaging conversation on the university’s 60th anniversary, its growth, and the future of behavioral science education in our community. Together, they explore how Albizu blends human compassion with trending technologies to prepare the next generation for the workforce.

No matter what tools or technologies we’ll have today or will evolve tomorrow, you cannot take away the human compassion and the human behavior of everything we do.

So as you walk in, you’ll say, make your passion your profession.

🎓 In this episode, we discuss:

– Albizu University’s 60th Anniversary

– New Interdisciplinary Academic Programs

– The Goodman Center and Community Services

– Pathways from Undergraduate to Doctoral Degrees

– AI, Ethics and Human Connection

– Affordability, Scholarships and Workforce Partnerships

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping Miami-Dade.

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