The Community Voice: EHDOC Leadership on Affordable Senior Housing

🌴 On this episode of The Community Voice, hosted by Fara Sax, we welcome the leadership team of the Elderly Housing Development and Operations Corporation (EHDOC) — Melanie Ribeiro, Melissa Tarrant, Roland Broussard and Toni Diaz — for an engaging conversation on the growing need for affordable senior housing, helping older adults live with dignity, and the partnerships that make it all possible. Together, they explore what it means to offer what they call “housing with a heart” for seniors across South Florida and beyond.

When I found this organization, I found my heart.

The crisis is here. It’s not tomorrow. It’s not 10 years from now. It’s here today.

🏠 In this episode, we discuss:

– The mission behind EHDOC and “housing with a heart”

– The affordable senior housing crisis in Florida

– How seniors move from wait lists to a forever home

– Subsidies, fixed incomes, and the tough choices seniors face

– Supportive services that help seniors age in place

– How individuals and businesses can get involved

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people and organizations shaping our community.

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