The Empowerment Zone: Kathy Horton, President of the Southern Pearls Miami-Dade Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction

🌴 On this episode of The Empowerment Zone, hosted by Harold Ford, we welcome Kathy Horton, president of the Southern Pearls Miami-Dade chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction, for an engaging conversation on community service, voter engagement, and youth empowerment across South Miami-Dade. Together, they explore how a chartered chapter of charter members is working to meet the community where it is — one program, one partnership, and one registered voter at a time.

We’re trying to make sure that the community knows we’re there while we’re here and to serve our purpose.

if they didn’t play politics, politics won’t play them.

🗳️ In this episode, we discuss:

– The Southern Pearls Miami-Dade Chapter and Its Five Programmatic Thrusts

– Voter Registration, Education and Civic Engagement

– Youth Empowerment and the Top Teens Program

– Scholarship Awareness and HBCU Opportunities

– Supporting Seniors on Fixed Incomes

– Community Partnerships and Collaboration Among Nonprofits

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping South Miami-Dade.

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