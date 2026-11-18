🌴 On this episode of The Empowerment Zone, hosted by Harold Ford, we welcome Louisenie Remy, community health educator at the Roxy Bolton Rape Treatment Center, for an engaging conversation on sexual violence prevention, survivor support, and ending the stigma that keeps too many people silent. Together, they explore the history of the center, the services it offers at no cost, and how the community can help spread awareness.

one of the first thing that you would need to do is just say, I believe you, how can I support you? And that’s one of the first step to healing.

One small action can make a big difference, right? And you don’t have to worry to be a superhero. Your action can make a difference in someone’s life.

💜 In this episode, we discuss:

– The History of the Roxy Bolton Rape Treatment Center

– Defining Sexual Assault and Consent

– Services and Support for Survivors Ages 12 and Up

– The Center’s Relationship With Law Enforcement

– Barbershop Talk and Reaching Underserved Communities

– How the Community Can Help Spread Awareness

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more local leaders and advocates shaping South Miami-Dade.

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