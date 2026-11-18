🌴 On this episode of The Empowerment Zone, hosted by Harold Ford and Eugene Clapp, we welcome Rick Beasley, Executive Director of CareerSource South Florida, for an engaging conversation on workforce development, economic mobility, and serving the South Miami-Dade community. Together, they explore how CareerSource invests in local talent, incentivizes employers, and helps residents navigate new career pathways.

It’s about empowering those who are economically disadvantaged.

Last year, we invested over $30 million into our community. We placed over 6,700 folks into a job with an average wage of about $17.

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Beasley’s journey into workforce development

– How CareerSource invests in and serves the community

– Apprenticeship programs and closing the skills gap

– Targeting opportunity zones and wage reimbursement

– Responding to layoffs like the Spirit Airlines closure

– Career advice and economic empowerment

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community leaders shaping South Miami-Dade.

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