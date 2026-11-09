The Empowerment Zone: Ruth Jean, Esq. Jean, Immigration Attorney of Jean Law Group

🌴 On this episode of The Empowerment Zone, hosted by Harold Ford, we welcome Ruth Jean, Esq. Jean, immigration attorney and founder of Jean Law Group, for an engaging conversation on immigration law, Haiti’s complex history with the United States, and the current climate facing immigrant families. Drawing on her own journey as a child who came to the U.S. by boat and lived undocumented, Ruth Jean, Esq. brings both legal insight and lived experience to a timely discussion on fairness, dignity and the path forward.

my issues were standing in the gap for those individuals who did not have a voice

What I would not want individuals to have is a level of hopelessness… because hopelessness signifies that nothing can be done.

⚖️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Ruth Jean, Esq.’s path from undocumented child to immigration attorney

– The complex history between Haiti and the United States

– TPS, DACA and decades of stalled immigration reform

– The impact of increased ICE enforcement on families, schools and the economy

– The Cuban Adjustment Act and questions of fairness

– Knowing your rights and seeking legal counsel

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community voices and advocates shaping South Florida.

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