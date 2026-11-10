The Johnny Farias Show: Manuel Gutierrez on Veterans Day, the 2025 Elections & Florida Affordability

🎙️ On this episode of The Johnny Farias Show, hosted by Johnny Farias, we welcome Manuel Gutierrez — fellow Navy veteran, friend and seasoned political observer — for an engaging conversation on Veterans Day, the aftermath of the recent elections, and the affordability crisis facing Florida families. Together, they dig into what voters across the state are demanding from their leaders and why both parties need to deliver results, not messaging.

We’re not unique, we’re not special. We just decided to do something for our fellow Americans.

The American people spoke loudly and clearly. That they wanted a different direction for this country.

🗳️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Honoring Veterans Day and those who serve

– What the recent election results signaled nationally

– Florida’s affordability, housing and property insurance crisis

– Voter turnout among young people and shifting demographics

– Election integrity, recounts and Florida’s Congressional races

– A community blood drive at Community Newspapers

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community voices shaping South Florida.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com