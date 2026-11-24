🌴 On this episode of The Johnny Farias Show, hosted by Johnny Farias, we welcome Mike Guerra and John Hernandez of Speed Construction Services for an engaging conversation on building a family business, serving Miami’s restaurant and commercial brands, and passing the torch to the next generation. Together, they explore what it takes to grow a one-stop construction shop from the ground up while keeping quality and relationships at the center.

I grew up in construction since I was a kid and I just watched my dad like working on these projects and I basically just grew up in this industry and it just… grew on me.

When you find the unicorn in the field, you want to keep them.

🏗️ In this episode, we discuss:

– Speed Construction Services and the QSR business

– Growing up in a family construction business

– Expanding beyond Florida into Georgia and Orlando

– The economy and rising material prices

– AI and modernizing the construction industry

– Hiring and training good employees

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more local business leaders shaping our Miami community.

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