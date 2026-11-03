The Miami Book Hub: Flor Ana Mireles, Founder of Indie Earth Publishing

📚 On this episode of The Miami Book Hub, hosted by Javier A. Betancourt, we welcome Flor Ana Mireles, founder of Indie Earth Publishing, for an engaging conversation on hybrid publishing, creative control, and what it really takes to turn a manuscript into a book. Together, they explore the difference between traditional, self- and hybrid publishing — and why so many Miami writers are finding a home somewhere in the middle.

my slogan is, you know, a publisher for writers by a writer

I like to say that I chameleon myself to my author’s needs because everybody’s so different

💼 In this episode, we discuss:

– Traditional vs. self vs. hybrid publishing

– Founding Indie Earth Publishing as a “publisher for writers, by a writer”

– Retaining creative control and royalties

– Marketing, social media, and the author-reader connection

– Gatekeeping and getting books into physical stores

– A step-by-step path for new authors with a manuscript

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the writers, publishers and literary voices shaping Miami’s book community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com