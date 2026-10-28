The Michael Miller Show: Jorge Figueroa, Banyan Treatment Centers

🌴 On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, hosted by Michael Miller, we welcome Jorge Figueroa of Banyan Treatment Centers for an engaging conversation on recovery, mental health, and finding purpose. Together, they explore how addressing the root causes of substance abuse — and surrounding yourself with the right support — can change a life.

I can tell you from my own experience that substance abuse is no real problem. Right. It’s a solution that I have for my problem because I didn’t know how to deal with my problem.

I’m living my best life, Michael.

🧠 In this episode, we discuss:

– Jorge Figueroa’s personal nine-year recovery journey

– The role of spirituality and higher power in healing

– The mental-health stigma behind substance abuse

– Banyan’s growth from 25 beds to 1,200 across nine states

– Outreach to homeless and Latino communities in Miami-Dade

– Finding resources for anyone in need, 24/7

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the people shaping and serving our community.

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ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com