The Michael Miller Show: Rev. James Drake, Lead Pastor of ChristChurch Miami

🌴 On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, hosted by Michael Miller, we welcome James Drake, lead pastor of ChristChurch Miami, for an engaging conversation on faith, community service, and investing in the next generation. Together, they explore the church’s 70-year history in Kendall, its growing Christian school, and a full calendar of events carrying the community through the holidays.

There’s only two things that are eternal. God’s Word and people.

Miami stops feeling like an isolated city full of tons of people and it begins to be filled by your neighbors that you care about and that’ll change things for good.

🙏 In this episode, we discuss:

– The story and renewal of ChristChurch Miami

– Kendall Christian School and its 500 students

– The “Dudesgiving” cook-off and benevolence fund

– Prayer and worship nights plus Christmas concerts

– Serving the homeless and Miami’s culture of giving

– Providing a platform for local artists and musicians

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more of the community leaders shaping Miami.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

ABOUT US: For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com . If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com