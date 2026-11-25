🌴 On this episode of The Prosperity Podcast, hosted by Steve Gilbert Jr. and Marquis Best, we welcome Jelani Miller, a general contractor working with Miami-Dade’s Rehabilitation Assistance Program (RAP), for an engaging conversation on repairing your home, the real costs behind a renovation, and how RAP keeps families in their homes. Together, they explore what it actually takes to turn an aging house into a safe, livable home — and why honest pricing and clear communication make all the difference.

We can turn your house into a home

So he will lose sometimes just to please his clients

🏠 In this episode, we discuss:

– How the Rehabilitation Assistance Program works

– The real cost of roofs, kitchens and bathrooms

– Unforeseen damage from termites and deteriorated wood

– Setting realistic expectations with homeowners

– The role of the title company and pulling proper permits

– New certifications in roofing and mold remediation

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more community builders shaping Miami-Dade.

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